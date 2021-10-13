Spartans Can’t Contain Monrovia in Loss

First published in the Oct. 7 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity football team lost its Rio Hondo League opener to visiting Monrovia, 60-15, last Friday evening.

The Spartans (4-2 overall record, 0-1 league) had a difficult time containing Monrovia’s explosive offense, as the undefeated Wildcats (6-0 overall record, 1-0 league) established themselves as the favorite to win the league.

LCHS senior Ian Phillips and junior Corey Cheung each scored a touchdown. Senior Brandon Shepherd’s two-point conversion and senior placekicker Shaina Clorfeine’s successful PAT accounted for the remainder of the Spartans’ scoring.

Cheung’s 12 carries, eight receptions and 150 all-purpose yards were each team-highs. Senior Jack Stroben added five receptions for 79 yards and Phillips caught six passes for 66 yards.

LCHS sophomore quarterback Mack Plocher completed 16 passes in 34 attempts for 210 yards with one touchdown, while junior quarterback Andrew Gevorgian completed eight of 14 for 83 yards.

Monrovia scored touchdowns in each of the first three quarters before the Spartans held the Wildcats scoreless in the fourth.

The Spartans’ defense was anchored by Shepherd’s team-high nine tackles (six solo, three assists). Cheung recorded five tackles while sophomore Lorenz Baygu and Phillips each added four. Senior Marcus Fan, senior Caleb Carruthers, junior Asher Salman and sophomore Tyler Bond recorded three apiece.

The Spartans visited South Pasadena (3-3 overall, 1-0 league) on Thursday, Oct. 7; the result will be included in next week’s Outlook Valley Sun print edition.