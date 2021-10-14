All Saints Schubert Concert at LCPC Is Oct. 17

Featuring the Mass in G Major, some of the most moving music ever written for solo, chorus and orchestra, the La Cañada Presbyterian Church will present a special All Saints Schubert Concert on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. in the church (626 Foothill Blvd.). Admission is free.

The concert celebrates All Saints Day and features the LCPC Chancel Choir and LCPC Orchestra. Featured soloists are Rebecca Sjöwall, Matthew Thomas and Gregory Geiger. The conductor is Jack Lantz, LCPC’s director of Music & Worship Arts.

“All music is by the first great romantic period composer, Franz Schubert,” Lantz said. “The centerpiece of the program are two contrasting and musically very moving works, Mass in G Major and Stabat Mater in G minor, for chorus and orchestra. “

The concert will also include Schubert’s familiar settings of “Ave Maria,” “Serenade,” and “Erlkoenig,” plus familiar marches and songs.

As has become the custom with LCPC concerts, the program will be multimedia with accompanying slides of great Renaissance art illuminating the Requiem texts, as well as video underscoring musical themes. In addition, as part of the All Saints theme, accompanying some of the music will be a photo tribute to recently deceased members of LCPC congregation.

Prior to the concert, Lantz will present a lecture on Schubert and his music in the church sanctuary at 1:30 p.m.

Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 is required to attend all indoor concerts at LCPC. Audience members for concerts may display proof of vaccine on a smartphone or by showing a physical copy of the vaccination card or official record. Guests younger than 18 may present a school photo ID. Those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the above requirements.

For those who cannot attend in-person, the concert and pre-concert lecture will be livestreamed; use the following link to watch: live.lacanadapc.org.

Related