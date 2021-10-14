Local YMCA’s Community Prayer Breakfast Is Oct. 30

YMCA of the Foothills will host its 30th annual Community Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The theme of the event is “Through God’s Grace.” Breakfast will be served between 7:45-8:20 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m.

Along with breakfast, guests can expect a morning of prayers, live music from local musicians and a faith-based story shared by ABC7 Eyewitness News chief meteorologist Dallas Raines.

In partnership with Citizens Business Bank and Karen and Scott Young, the event will benefit the Y’s Chaplains Services program. The festivities will take place outdoors at the upper parking lot of the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA.

Tables of eight are available for a $600 donation, while individual tickets are $50. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

To reserve a table or learn more about the event, email Joanne Pingry, mission advancement specialist, at jpingry@ymcafoothills.org.

“The mission of the YMCA of the Foothills is to organize, develop, finance and conduct programs for an association of persons of all ages that will, by putting Christian principles into practice, enrich the quality of their lives spiritually, mentally, physically and socially,” the organization said in a statement. “Individuals can support our cause by visiting our website.”

