October Arts Crawl Event Set for Oct. 16

An entertaining lineup of art and music is on tap for the community in and around South Pasadena as the city’s Chamber of Commerce hosts another quarterly Arts Crawl event on Saturday evening, Oct. 16.

Known as a popular “neighborhood-night-on-the-town,” adults and children can enjoy the eclectic businesses of South Pasadena along with entertainment. The October event will include:

• An art exhibition opening in the SPARC Gallery at the chamber office, featuring the paintings of South Pasadena resident Val Trimarchi

• Poetry readings by students from South Pasadena High School, to take place in the city hall courtyard, with local Poet Laureate Ron Koertge facilitating

• Holiday shopping opportunities on Artisans Alley, featuring unique hand-crafted goods on Meridian Avenue, between Mission Street and El Centro Street. Stop by for unique gift ideas and meet the artists

• Video gaming inside the Rialto Theatre hosted by Mosaic

• Live music by Brad Colerick, Michael Campagna and “Day Job,” under the tent behind Mamma’s Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta.

“The Arts Crawl features many retail stores staying open for extended hours while special art displays, music and activities are spread throughout the business district,” said South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO Laurie Wheeler. “Each Arts Crawl features a variety of entertainment to be enjoyed by patrons of all ages while shopping, dining and enjoying South Pasadena.”

A tripleheader of ribbon-cutting ceremonies earlier in the day will celebrate three new women-owned businesses opening in South Pasadena with the following schedule:

• 8 a.m. Waverly Café, 1010 ½ Fair Oaks Ave. Stop by for a cup of coffee.

• 1 p.m. South Plantsadena, 1005B Mission, featuring plants and books.

• Immediately following, Raices, 906 Meridian, offering hand-crafted soaps and skin care products made in Mexico.

For updates on planned activities and entertainment, visit the chamber website at southpasadena.net.

