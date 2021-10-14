First published in the Oct. 14 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

A residence in the 1000 block of Green Lane was reportedly burglarized on Friday, Oct. 8, between 1:23 and 3 p.m. The resident returned to her house to find it had been ransacked, with the sliding door to her living room open despite being locked before she left. She was not immediately aware of anything missing. Surveillance footage showed a man walking up to the front door and ringing the doorbell before walking around the driveway and out of view.

A locked vehicle parked in the 5800 block of Gould Mesa Road was reportedly burglarized Sunday, Oct. 10, between 12:16 and 2:40 p.m. A tablet was taken from a backpack left inside the vehicle while the owner was away. The driver-side door keyhole had been punched in.

Editor’s note: Details included in the Sheriff’s Crime Report are taken directly from individual deputies’ reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. The Outlook Valley Sun is not responsible for incompleteness or inaccuracies in the original reports.