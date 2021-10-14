Symphony Kicks Off ’21-22 Season Saturday

First published in the Oct. 14 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The Pasadena Symphony opens its 93rd season with Beethoven Symphony No. 7 on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Ambassador Auditorium. There will be matinee and evening performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

Acclaimed conductor Joseph Young, who serves as music director of the Berkeley Symphony among other major posts across the U.S., will kick off the 2021-22 Symphony Series as one of seven artistic partners leading the orchestra this season.

To open the program, the symphony ushers in its second annual Composer’s Showcase with Jessie Montgomery’s festive “Banner,” written to mark the 200th anniversary of “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the Sphinx Organization.

The highlight of the opening concert is the eagerly anticipated performance of up-and-comer Randall Goosby on Brahms Violin Concerto. Coined as “Classical music’s new breakout star” and “poised for the big time” by the L.A. Times, his recent Hollywood debut was described by writer Mark Swed as “play(ing) like an angel with nothing to prove. A cool, calm, collected angel.”

Entry to all Pasadena Symphony concerts will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For a list of accepted forms of proof and the most up-to-date venue safety protocols, visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org/covid-19-safety-protocols-pops.

“The Pasadena Symphony provides a vibrant experience specially designed for the music lover, the social butterfly or a date night out and the inner epicurean in us all,” a statement from the organization said.

Guests can celebrate opening night in the Symphony Lounge. At the Ambassador Auditorium’s outdoor plaza, patrons can order from prepared menus for both lunch and dinner at each concert from Claud &Co, fine wines by Michero Wines and Riboli Family Wines.

Ambassador Auditorium is located at 131 South St. John Ave.

Subscription packages start at $99. Single tickets start at $35 and may be purchased online at pasadenasymphony-pops.org or by calling (626) 793-7172.