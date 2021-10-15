Burbank Coordinating Council Gala Is Nov. 6

The Burbank Coordinating Council will host its annual gala on Nov. 6, from 7-10 p.m. at 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd.

The gala is sponsored by UMe Credit Union.

All proceeds will assist BCC with providing holiday baskets full of food and gift items to families in need. The BCC is receiving an increase in applications for Holiday Baskets due to the pandemic. The group said it is expecting this year’s program to have more applicants than ever before.

Food, drinks and fundraising will accompany the comedy of Grey Griffin and Stacy Dymalski. Both entertainers have impressive resumes not only in standup but also with voiceover acting, writing and TV.

A special guest will be honored with the organization’s first annual Spirit of Burbank Coordinating Council Award. The group will also recognize another special guest for their years of service to BCC.

New Board President Mary Anne Been will share the changes coming to BCC in the 2021-22 year.

To RSVP and purchase a gala ticket, visit burbankcc.org/eventsgallery.

