‘Sellabration’ Proceeds Benefit Community Organizations

The National Charity League’s Glendale Chapter, which includes a large contingent of La Cañada Flintridge residents, recently held its annual “Sellebration” rummage sale at the Pacific Community Center.

Before the doors opened, people lined up with bags in-hand, eager to be among the first ones to enter. A constant stream of people flowed in and out all day. Some people made several trips back to the location. Housewares, toys, books, bikes and clothing were some of the top sellers.

On the way out, many stopped at the bake sale to buy some homemade treats.

The proceeds of Sellebration will be granted to the philanthropies the NCL serves, including Twelve Oaks Senior Living, YWCA Glendale, Door of Hope, Union Station Homeless Services and Ascencia.

ABC7 News and KTLA News interviewed local NCL President Monica Ordubegian and Sellebration team leaders Liz Schwalbach, Joy Asbury and Monica Rubalcava.

For more information on the National Charity League Glendale Chapter, visit nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/glendale/.

