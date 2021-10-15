Wine & Roses Celebration Is Nov. 6

The La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association will host its annual Wine & Roses Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Flintridge Riding Club at 4 p.m.

The reception will have food, beverages and wine tasting in a casual setting.

The event will raise funds to support the design, construction and decoration of the LCFTRA’s 44th annual Rose Parade float entry, “Who Says We Can’t?” The organization’s entry has been a frequent award-winning float in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade since 1979.

“We are proud to be a part of America’s New Year’s celebration that brings worldwide recognition to our community,” the organization said in a statement.

The float that the LCFTRA has budgeted this year is $130,000.

The cost of the Wine & Roses Celebration is $85, and the LCFTRA expects to raise $30,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships along with the live and silent auctions.

The Wine & Roses Celebration event will also introduce the 2022 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Queen and the Royal Court as the LCFTRA honors the foresight and leadership of its founding members from 1979.

To learn more about LCFTRA or become a sponsor, visit lcftra.org.

LCFTRA will be following COVID-19 guidelines at the event.

