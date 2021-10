Donna Geldmacher | Obituary

Donna Geldmacher, 82, passed away on September 29, 2021, at her home in Glendale. She was born May 13, 1939, in Ohio and spent most of her life in California.

Donna enjoyed crafting and loved her family dearly. She is survived by her daughter Deborah, her son Mike, and grandchildren Kristen, Jessica, and Ryan.

Funeral services will be private for immediate family.

