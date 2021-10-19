Driver Evades Law Enforcement in Early Morning Pursuit

First published in the Oct. 14 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

A driver whom authorities suspect was under the influence ran red lights and sped across local freeways last week as deputies followed, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Ultimately, deputies did not detain the driver of the black Audi, which on Saturday reached speeds of more than 100 mph while on the 2 Freeway, an incident report from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station said. However, deputies managed to read the vehicle’s temporary license plate and identify the registered owner.

A watch commander at the station said the investigation continues and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

A business in the 500 block of Foothill Boulevard reported the vehicle to the station at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, saying it was driving slowly around employees’ vehicles in the parking lot. When deputies located a vehicle that matched the description in the report, they followed as it drove onto the 210 Freeway from Gould Avenue, heading west.

The incident report said the deputies saw the Audi driver commit several traffic violations, with the car drifting out of its lane and merging onto the Ocean View Boulevard exit ramp at high speed before running a red light at the intersection. Though the deputies turned on their car’s flashing lights and siren to try to have the driver pull over, the report said, the vehicle kept going, turning onto Foothill Boulevard and heading east, back toward La Cañada Flintridge.

The driver’s actions, the deputy said in the report, led him to believe the motorist was under the influence or otherwise impaired. The report also said the vehicle continued to drift out of its lane as it sped down Foothill Boulevard and passed La Cañada Plaza Road.

The Audi then turned right onto the 2 Freeway, according to the report, with multiple sheriff’s vehicles in pursuit. Deputies said the vehicle exceeded 100 mph, prompting them to slow down and create some distance between their vehicles and the Audi.

A Crescenta Valley watch commander canceled the pursuit as the Audi approached the Mountain View Street exit, the report said. The vehicle continued to travel south on the 2 until it was out of the view of law enforcement personnel.