Glendale, Hoover Fall

First published in the Oct. 16 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity football team suffered its third straight nonleague loss at the hands of visiting Hueneme of Oxnard, 39-16, last Friday.

Quarterback Dennis Perez completed 12 of 24 passes for 169 yards for the Nitros (1-7 overall).

Senior Anthony Lopez caught two passes for 73 yards with one touchdown and senior Kerison Florita connected with Perez six times for 59 yards. Florita also returned a kickoff for a 64-yard touchdown.

Junior Jayden Wilia had three receptions for 22 yards while senior Dino Villalobos caught once for 22 yards.

Glendale simply couldn’t run the ball against Hueneme’s defense, as the Nitros had 26 carries as a team for only 22 yards. Sophomore Joseph Caballero recorded six carries for a team-high 18 yards. Senior Bryant Marte carried once for 6 yards.

HOOVER HIGH SCHOOL

Hoover High School lost its second straight game with a 50-21 setback against visiting Maywood CES in a nonleague matchup last Friday.