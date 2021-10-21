Elizabeth (Betty) Alcorn Tice Crancer | Obituary

Betty Crancer passed away at 99 on September 23 after a short bout with pneumonia. Always an active person, she had been going to her exercise class and taking short walks right up to the end. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, she came to Hollywood with her mother when she was 2 years old, and lived there, graduating from Hollywood High School.

She married Clyde L. Crancer in 1942. They ran off to Las Vegas before that was a popular destination and had to find a minister to perform the ceremony. She worked in banking until after World War II, when daughter Susan arrived, followed a couple of years later by son Clyde (Sandy). They built a lovely home in Flintridge in 1950, and she stayed in that house until 2011 when she moved to Royal Oaks in Bradbury. Husband Clyde passed away in 2005.



Betty was active in community life in La Cañada Flintridge, starting with the PTA at Oak Grove Elementary, where she served as president. She also supported the American Field Service group in town. While Susan and Sandy were in college, she worked as secretary to the counselors and then the principal at the new La Cañada High School, helping to establish the cheerful tone in the office. Assistance League of Flintridge occupied much of her time once she stopped working and she really enjoyed her times at the Bargain Box.

She and Clyde traveled extensively, starting in 1967. They went all over the world, sometimes taking two international trips a year. Each trip yielded wonderful souvenirs – masks, fabrics, trinkets – these were shared with family and displayed in their home.

The family misses her quick wit, energetic personality and her warm smile. Betty leaves her daughter Susan Hunt, son Clyde (Sandy) Crancer; 7 grandchildren, Jason Hunt, Bethany Harrington, Brian Crancer, David Hunt, Neil Crancer, Catherine Markle and Sarah Crancer; 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson!

Having suffered from Macular Degeneration, she would be pleased if donations were made to the Braille Institute.