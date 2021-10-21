Henning ‘Henry’ Andrew Botzbach | Obituary

Henning “Henry” Andrew Botzbach of Pasadena, and former resident of San Marino, passed away on September 5 at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, CA, at the age of 95.

Henry was born in San Francisco, CA, to Henning Andrew and Helen (Puttler) Botzbach on April 21, 1931. He went to school in Pittsburg, CA.



He graduated from University of California, Berkeley and University of California San Francisco School of Medicine. He married Betty Jo on March 7, 1953, in Oakland, CA. They moved to San Marino, CA, where he began his medical practice as a general surgeon alongside his uncles and mentors, Dr. SD Puttler and Dr. OL Puttler in Alhambra, CA. He opened his own private practice in Monterey Park, CA, serving many people as a surgeon for over 35 years at Alhambra, San Gabriel and Garfield Hospitals.

He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Air Force from 1944-1946. He was a member of the American Medical Association and American College of Surgeons. He supported several colleges and organizations including Azusa Pacific University, UCSF, Shriners Hospital, Pasadena Humane Society, the Huntington Library and Museum, L.A. County Arboretum and the Eaton Canyon Nature Center, right in his own backyard.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barbara; his daughter, Sherry; and his granddaughter, Emily.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Betty; daughters, Jennifer (John) Sojka, Patricia (John) McNall, Victoria (Doug) Strugar; brother, Richard (Yvonne) Botzbach; grandchildren, Glenn, John, Brittany, Natalie, Hailey, Austin, Brenton, Maxwell; great-granddaughters, Sofia, Romy and Willa.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Lake Avenue Church in Pasadena.