Sheriff’s Crime Report

A vehicle parked on the Big Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest was burglarized Saturday, Oct. 16, between 3:15 and 5:30 p.m. The owner returned to his vehicle to find that both front windows had been smashed. A pendant, the vehicle manual and the vehicle registration were reported missing.

A locked vehicle parked at a turnout at the Angeles Crest Highway and Gould Mesa Road was burglarized Saturday, Oct. 16, sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. After returning to their vehicle from a hike and driving away, the two occupants were notified that their credit cards were being fraudulently used at a store. One of the victims eventually noticed that her purse had been stolen. The point of entry of the thief into the vehicle is unknown, according to the sheriff’s deputies, who also found there was no damage to the vehicle.

A woman was arrested and cited for allegedly shoplifting several items from a store in the 900 block of Town Center Drive on Friday, Oct. 15, at about 8:30 p.m. A store employee allegedly saw her taking several pieces of clothing, kitchen utensils and bathroom items before leaving the business, paying for only two items. A deputy detained the woman in the parking lot of the store after the incident was reported.

A resident reported that she recently received a credit report and noticed a fraudulent credit card account had been opened in their name on Friday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.

