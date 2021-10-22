Broadway Star Vereen to Visit Unity Burbank

Tony Award-winner Ben Vereen is scheduled to speak at Unity Burbank Center for Spiritual Awareness during the 11 a.m. Sunday service on Oct. 24.

Vereen, who is currently on a national tour, will visit the community during his Burbank stopover.

Lauded with praise like, “Brilliant, master entertainer, a tour de force, and a legend,” Vereen is acknowledged to be an “entertainer extraordinaire.” Perhaps lesser known is his deeply meaningful work as a teacher, speaker, mentor, philosopher and humanitarian. He is the Broadway star of “Wicked,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Pippin.”

There is no admission charge, though “love donations” will be accepted. Masks will be required. Photos of Vereen will be available upon request.

Unity Burbank Center for Spiritual Awareness is a non-denominational Christian church.

