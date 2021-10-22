Lutheran Church Begins New Sermon Series

First published in the Oct. 14 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Pastor Scott Peterson will lead worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday with a message titled, “Suffering Is Optional” to begin his sermon series “Stewardship Is Heart Work” at Lutheran Church in the Foothills.

Quilts and school kits for Lutheran World Response will be blessed before shipping.

The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. For those unable to attend or watch live, the videos will be available on the website, Facebook page and YouTube channel later in the week.

Sunday school for grades 1-4 is in full swing. Kids meet in the Worship Center at 10 a.m. then head to the youth room for a time of play and study.

The community is invited to drive-thru Communion at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays. Enter the parking lot from El Camino Corto.

The church is collecting non-perishable food and clean, gently used clothing to distribute to local people in need. Donations are collected in the church office lobby during office hours (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951.