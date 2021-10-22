Lutheran Church Sermon: ‘Sowing and Trust’

Pastor Scott Peterson will lead worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday with a message titled “Sowing and Trust” that continues his “Stewardship ls Heart Work” sermon series at Lutheran Church in the Foothills.

The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. For those unable to attend or watch live, the videos will be available on the church website and Facebook page later in the week.

Sunday school for grades 1-4 is in full swing. Kids meet in the Worship Center at 10 a.m. then head to the youth room for a time of play and study.

The community is invited to the church’s drive-thru Communion at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays by entering the parking lot from El Camino Corto.

The church is collecting nonperishable food and clean, gently used clothing to distribute to local people in need. Donations are collected in the church office lobby during office hours (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951.The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge.

