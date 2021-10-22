Presbyterian Church Hosts ‘Celebrate LCPC’ Event

La Cañada Presbyterian Church will have an outdoor, blended worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m.

The festivities will feature the LCPC Praise Band, Chancel Choir and Children’s Choir.

Following the service, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the LCPC Stewardship Committee will be hosting a “Celebrate LCPC” event, a special outdoor party offering the community an opportunity to learn about ministry opportunities, win raffle prizes, enjoy beverages from the church’s coffee bar, fun and games for kids, and In-N-Out Burger and Kona Ice food trucks.

The celebration will be located at 626 Foothill Blvd. in the upper parking lot.

To RSVP to the event, visit lacanadapc.org.

