Donald, Joan Williams Celebrate 70 Years of Marriage

First published in the Oct. 21 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Donald and Joan Williams will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this Saturday with a backyard family reception for about 30 guests.

The couple are Wabash High School sweethearts, who married Oct. 20, 1951, at an Air Force chapel in Biloxi, Mississippi.



Don and Joan have three children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Williams have been residents of La Cañada Flintridge since 1963. As active members at La Cañada Presbyterian Church, they have volunteered and served in leadership roles. Donald was an elder and member within the church, taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir for 37 years and participated in a men’s bible study. Joan was a Vacation Bible School teacher and a Stephen minister.

They received the Les Tupper Community Service Award in 2007.

Donald received his MBA from Pepperdine, served as a volunteer L.A. sheriff and sang with the La Cañada community choir. He even performed with the group Carnegie Hall.

Joan worked in La Cañada Flintridge schools for 27 years and was a LCHS secretary of finance at LCHS. She also was a member of the PTA, the Special Children’s League, Scholarship League, Assistance League of Flintridge/CAPS/Book Club, Kiwanis, P.E.O. and Tea Group.

They both attended many LCHS student events including football games and proms as volunteer chaperones.

The pair has also traveled domestically to Alaska, Indiana and Hawaii, as well as internationally to Japan, England, Ecuador and Mexico.