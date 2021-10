John Sweeden | Obituary

John Sweeden of Burbank passed away peacefully with his mother, Marguerite, by his side. Also survived by brother, Chris Sweeden (Pam); niece Brianne Kloewer (Kevin); nephew Jimmy Sweeden (Liz) and great niece Hayden Kloewer, all of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by father, James and brother, Greg. Never married, but Nicky, whom he loved with all his heart was like a daughter to him.

John is finally pain-free and is feeling better than ever. He is STANDING alongside Dad and Greg.

