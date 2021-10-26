Cheung, Shepherd Lead Spartans Past Temple City, 48-0

First published in the Oct. 21 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity football team bounced back and snapped its two-game losing streak with an impressive, blowout victory against visiting Temple City, 48-0, in a Rio Hondo League game last Friday.

Spartan senior Brandon Shepherd and junior Corey Cheung’s running games helped LCHS move to fourth in Rio Hondo League play with a 1-2 record (5-3 overall).



“We did a really good job of being balanced but we set the tone by running the ball,” said Dave Avramovich, La Cañada’s head coach. “Corey and Brandon have been two of the best players in our program for several years and we thought if we could get them the ball early in the game, it would help set a tone.”

Cheung carried five times for 113 yards and also had two receptions for 38 yards in addition to two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing). Shepherd rushed five times but for 80 yards with two touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Macky Plocher completed six of 12 for 96 passing yards and carried once for 11 yards.

Spartans seniors Caleb Carruthers and Cole Stratton each scored a touchdown on receptions of 25 and 24 yards, respectively. Seniors Jamie Warner and Ian Phillips had once catch apiece.

Senior kicker Shaina Clorfeine was a perfect six for six in PAT attempts.

“We are finally healthy so that makes a big difference,” Avramovich said. “I’m just really thankful for the kids’ energy, effort and focus. This week it kind of all clicked.”

The Spartans will visit San Marino (3-4 overall, 1-2 in league) for their regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.