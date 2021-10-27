Spartans Dominate Monrovia, 17-4

First published in the Oct. 21 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity boys’ water polo team snapped its three-game losing streak by dominating visiting Monrovia, 17-4, in a Rio Hondo League match on Tuesday afternoon.

The fourth-place Spartans moved to 2-4 in league play (8-10 overall), heading into their final two regular-season games.

LCHS will visit league-leading South Pasadena (7-1 in league, 14-10 overall) on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 3:30 p.m. before hosting San Marino the following day.