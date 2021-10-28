Bulldogs Thump Arcadia, 41-19

First published in the Oct. 23 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity football team turned in one of its finest performances of the season and defeated Arcadia, 41-19, in a Pacific League matchup last week.

Burbank quarterback Dylan Robinson was seemingly a one-man wrecking crew, completing 10 of 16 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Rony Preza rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries for the Bulldogs, who improved their overall record to 2-6 (1-2 in league). Jonathan Powell added one carry for 4 yards.

Jagg Richer had five receptions for 110 yards, both of which were team-highs. Powell and Zakk Estrada each had two catches and Nick Franco caught one pass.

The defense was led by Franco and Elizalde, who made 12 and 10 tackles, respectively. Powell, Luke Santoro and Estrada had three tackles apiece and JG Lambert had one.

Jack Ferrat, Freddy Vicente and Elizalde each sacked the Apaches’ quarterback once while C. Ortiz and Josh Miller each were each credited with half a sack. Franco intercepted a pass and teammate Jacob Mendieta recovered a fumble.