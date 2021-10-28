Burbank Police Department Survey Open Now

First published in the Oct. 23 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank Police Department is collecting responses from local community members who wish to share feedback regarding the department and their public safety concerns.

The biannual community survey opened on Monday and will close on Nov. 15. The BPD is asking for respondents to anonymously provide input on evaluate its performance, as well as issues concerning crime, safety and quality of life in the city of Burbank.

“By participating in this survey, you will help the Burbank Police Department identify and address your concerns, develop solutions to current and potential problems, improve department and community programs, and better serve the needs of the community,” the BPD said in the announcement.

The previous community survey, which opened for the same period in 2019, received about 930 completed responses and 154 partial responses.

This year’s survey is available at bit.ly/3ja8Avs.