Deck the Halls Holiday Market Is Nov. 13

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, Deck the Halls Holiday Marketplace could be a shopper’s delight while, at the same time, raise critical funds for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Flintridge Guild of Children’s Hospital is hosting the fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 13.

“It is the perfect event to embrace this special time of year,” the organization said in a statement. “You can shop for gorgeous holiday decor and sweet treats.”

Flintridge Guild of Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Flower Hill Cookie Factory to create exclusive gingerbread houses to raise funds for CHLA. “Each is personalized to include every member of your family, even your precious pets,” according to the organization. Gingerbread houses are available for pre-order and can be picked up at the Deck the Halls event on Nov. 13.

For tickets, pre-orders and more information, visit fgch.la.

