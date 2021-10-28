GCC Players Share League Honor

First published in the Oct. 23 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Two Glendale Community College football players shared the Offensive Player of the Week title for the Southern California Football Association following the Vaqueros’ drubbing of West Los Angeles College 52-20 last Saturday.

Quarterback Nick Garcia and wideout Nick Johnson, both freshmen, took home the title this week along with their victory.



Garcia, a product of John Burroughs High School in Burbank, completed 18 of 21 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns against the West L.A. Wildcats. He also rushed for a touchdown last Saturday. On the season, Garcia has a 65.3% competition percentage, with 62 of 95 throws finding their targets for 730 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also having thrown six interceptions.

Johnson, a Claremont native who graduated from the Webb Schools, hauled in nine of Garcia’s passes for 212 yards and three scores, and tacked on a 23-yard punt return. On the year, Johnson has totaled 18 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns.

The Vaqueros are 3-2 this season (including a victory-by-forfeit against L.A. Pierce) and host the Orange Coast College Pirates (1-4) tonight at Sartoris Field.