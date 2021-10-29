Christian Michael Tichon | Obituary

Former La Cañada resident Christian Michael Tichon passed away in Seattle, WA, on October 11, 2021.

Christian was born to Michael and Cheryl Tichon on July 23, 1995, and was the best blessing his family could have ever imagined. He was kind, humble, and imaginative and had many interests and hobbies from a young age. Spending quality time with his friends and family was what mattered most to him.



Christian was a registered nurse at the Swedish Hospital, followed by the Polyclinic in Seattle, Washington. Before moving to Seattle, Christian served as a registered nurse at the Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, where he worked tirelessly to care for COVID-19 and cancer patients. Christian was a beloved team member who impressed his colleagues with his skills as a nurse and his kindness to patients.

He graduated from Biola University in 2019 with a B.S. in Nursing. While attending Biola, Christian was the director of a mission group he participated in throughout college and served in a leadership role in Biola’s annual Missions Conference, the largest student-led Missions Conference in the world. Christian’s leadership skills landed him the Leadership Award for Nursing. Both his friendships and faith played a significant role during his time there.

Christian graduated from La Cañada High School in 2014. Christian was a standout athlete in high school and served as captain of the football and wrestling teams. He loved singing in the school’s choir, participating in Bridge, and being a member of the youth ministry at the La Cañada Presbyterian Church. He went on to lead junior high school small groups throughout high school and college, and this service brought Christian immense joy.

Christian was a wonderful, brilliant young man, full of charisma and possessing a kind, loving nature that lit up the world around him. Like his father, Christian loved making models, playing board games, painting figures, and all things science fiction. Christian took life seriously, but his humor and wit is what drew people in.

Christian loved traveling and learning about the world on trips with his friends or family. His friends and family love telling stories about the joy that travel brought him and the specific things he would want to do or bring home from every place he traveled. Whether trying every poutine in Vancouver, buying a Drew Brees jersey in New Orleans, or drinking a Piña Colada in Greece, he knew exactly what he wanted to experience.

Christian enjoyed exploring nature, attending concerts of his favorite musicians, and rooting for his favorite sports teams with family and friends. His most remarkable quality was his selflessness and compassion for friends, family, and the world around him.

Christian’s loved ones could always count on one of his infamous bear hugs and smiles (and the occasional eye roll) to lift their spirits, even in his most trying times.

He will be so profoundly missed. He was truly everyone’s favorite person. He was accepting of all, a fiercely loyal friend and family member, always there to say yes to any adventure, wise beyond his years, and the best sidekick anyone could have.

Surviving is his mother, Cheryl Tichon of La Cañada Flintridge, and sisters Julie and Anna Tichon. Christian’s late father, Michael Tichon passed away on May 13, 2012, and his family takes joy knowing they are reunited in Heaven.

Christian’s memorial will be held at La Cañada Presbyterian Church on October 30, 2021 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Nature Conservancy, Policy Link, or the International Rescue Committee.