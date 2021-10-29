Former Burroughs Standout Honored

First published in the Oct. 23 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank native Nick Garcia earned co-Offensive Player of the Week honors from the Southern California Football Association after guiding Glendale Community College to victory against West Los Angeles College last week.

Garcia, a freshman quarterback who graduated from John Burroughs High School, completed 18 of 21 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns toward a 52-20 drubbing of the West L.A. Wildcats last Saturday. He also rushed for one Vaqueros touchdown.



On the season, Garcia is posting a 65.3% competition percentage, with 62 of 95 throws finding their targets for 730 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also having thrown six interceptions.

Freshman wideout Nick Johnson, who hauled in nine of Garcia’s passes for 212 yards and three scores, shared Offensive Player of the Week with his signal caller.

The Vaqueros are 3-2 this season (including a victory-by-forfeit against L.A. Pierce) and host the Orange Coast College Pirates (1-4) tonight at Sartoris Field.