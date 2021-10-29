LCE Halloween Haunt This Saturday

La Cañada Elementary School’s 33rd annual Halloween Haunt will have a “Boo Bash” theme for his year’s fundraiser, which will be held on the school’s playground this Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The community is invited to enjoy festive game booths, fun activities, and LCE’s famed Spooky Sales featuring fun items and confetti eggs. In addition to these familiar favorites, there will also be outdoor video games, spin art, food and sweet treats.

Children aged preschool to 6th grade are invited to enter the costume contest judged by familiar local faces, including LCUSD Superintendent Wendy Sinnette. State Sen. Anthony Portantino returns to his role as the event’s emcee. LCE’s costume and pumpkin carving contests begin at 11:30 a.m. and are accompanied throughout the day by festive DJ and live entertainment.

“While the kids are enjoying all of the activities this year’s Haunt has to offer, adults won’t want to miss the silent auction to get a jump start on holiday shopping,” a statement said. “This year the auction will continue to be online, so you do not even need to be present to bid.”

Items can be previewed starting on Friday, Oct. 29, at bidpal.net/boobash2021. Official bidding is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Auction highlights include:

• Dodgers “Gold Glove Package” with four baseline seats and food, parking and authentic autographed jersey by David Price

• Four Club tickets for Rams vs. Jaguars at Sofi on 12/5

• Clippers, Disneyland, Magic Mountain and Rose Parade tickets

• Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear and San Diego travel packages

• Gift cards to local restaurants, spa treatments, and kids’ activities

• And for young children there will be items like Legos, Barbie Dream House, Disney and Star Wars merchandise, scooters, headphones, game consoles and more

The annual Halloween Haunt is the single largest fundraiser for La Cañada Elementary School and is open to the public. Wristbands, which entitle children to unlimited inflatables, unlimited game booth play and a lunch from Jersey Mike’s may be purchased at the event for $45; individual tickets may be purchased for $1 each. Tickets, separate from wristbands, can be used to purchase confetti eggs, drinks and treats, and participate in designated Haunt activities and games.

For more information on the event, visit lcepta.org or contact event chairs Aman Dhillon and Stephanie Arnold at haunt@lcepta.org. LCE is located at 4540 Encinas Drive.

