Lewis J. Hastings, Jr. | Obituary

Lewis J. Hastings, Jr., of La Cañada Flintridge, died peacefully at home October 24 of Parkinson’s Disease, an 18-year challenge he met with grace and fortitude. He was 75 years old.

Lew was born in Glendale, California, to Lewis Hastings, Sr. and Margaret Chase Hastings and was raised in La Cañada, where he went to local schools and Flintridge Preparatory Academy before attending the University of Redlands. It was there he met Julia, his wife of 53 years.



He worked for Southern California Edison’s Environmental Sciences Department several years, then moved into commercial real estate finance, joining W. Ross Campbell in downtown Los Angeles. He then headed Union Bank’s commercial mortgage division and from 1994 to 2020 was a partner at Sunrise Mortgage & Investment Company. He was known in the industry for his fairness, honesty, integrity and collegiality.

Volunteer activities included Scoutmaster of JPL Boy Scout Troop 509, trained backcountry officer with California Fish and Game, La Cañada Presbyterian Church lay counselor, Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team youth leadership program, and the Pasadena Audubon Society.

Lew loved the outdoors and was never happier than when he was fly fishing, hiking, surfing or birding. It is fitting that he took his leave during fall migration, his favorite time of the year.

He is survived by his wife, Julia, daughter Devony Hastings Ferraro (Charlie) and son Lewis James Hastings, III (Laura), grandchildren (Tyler and Alyssa Hastings, Blaise and Roman Ferraro), and his sister, Hilary Hastings Ross (Tony).

A private family service will be held. Donations honoring Lew may be sent to: Pasadena Audubon Society (www.pasadenaaudubon.org/?q=donate).