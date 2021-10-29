First published in the Oct. 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Several items were stolen from two locked vehicles parked in the Red Box parking area off the Angeles Crest Highway sometime between 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. The owner of one of the cars, a troop leader overseeing a camping trip, lost his keys while on the trail, but found them on the hood of his vehicle when he returned the next day, though he wasn’t sure how they had gotten there. Several of his items, as well as multiple items belonging to members of his troop, were stolen. The missing items included cash, a water jug, a cellphone, a backpack and a phone charger. Another troop leader returned to his vehicle to find that its front passenger-side window was shattered and his laptop missing from the trunk.

A burglary of a house in the 800 block of Greenridge Drive was attempted at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Pry marks were found on the backyard doors leading into the home, though no one was found in or near the property. The owner — who was away at the time of the burglary report — said it did not appear anyone had entered her home or that anything had been stolen.

Landscaping equipment was stolen from a work truck parked in the 900 block of Descanso Drive sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22. The owner said he saw a man removing the equipment from the flatbed of his truck and placing it in what appeared to be an older white Ford F-150. When the owner shouted at them, the man got into the waiting vehicle — driven by a second man — before it drove down Descanso Drive and out of view.

Editor’s note: Details included in the Sheriff’s Crime Report are taken directly from individual deputies’ reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. The Outlook Valley Sun is not responsible for incompleteness or inaccuracies in the original reports.