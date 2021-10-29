Posted on by Outlook Newspapers

‘Sundays With Coleman’ Concert Series Returns Jan. 16

The Coleman Chamber Music Association will resume the “Sundays with Coleman” concert series on Jan. 16, 2022, with a diverse variety of chamber music.
We look forward to welcoming music lovers, emerging from months of COVID confinement, to our 2021-22 season titled, “The Joy of Live Performance.” Highlights of the “Sundays with Coleman” concerts include Quicksilver — the baroque ensemble explores the rich chamber music repertoire from the late Renaissance to the High Baroque.
Returning to Coleman is the internationally-renowned Quatuor Ébène, which will perform Mozart and Brahms, and to close the season in late May will be a special collaboration of the Miró Quartet with violinist Martin Beaver and cellist Clive Greensmith with their performance of Brahms Sextets.
Performances are on Sunday afternoons at 3:30 p.m. in Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium.
For additional information and to purchase subscriptions and individual concert tickets, contact the Coleman office at (626) 793-4191 or krfccma@aol.com.