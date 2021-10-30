In Reignited Rivalry Matchup, Nitros Post 39-8 Victory Over Tornados

By Jonathan Williams

After a four-year hiatus, the Glendale and Hoover varsity high school football teams jousted in the highly anticipated “Battle of the Bell” game on Friday night, with the Nitros emerging victorious in the longstanding rivalry.

On homecoming night for each of the schools, Glendale blasted Hoover 39-8 and brought the bell back home for its first win in the matchup since 2014. It was the first time since 2017 that the schools played each other in varsity football, following a program rebuild for Hoover after the 2018 game was canceled.

Notable performances included Glendale senior Kerison Florita, who had seven carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns on the ground — including an 86-yard score. That run was the third-longest gain from scrimmage in the rivalry’s 91-year history.

Additionally, Dennis Perez finished the night with eight carries and 71 yards rushing for the Nitros.

For the Tornados, sophomore quarterback Ethan Davis finished 5-of-13 for 68 yards in the air. On the ground, he added 10 carries for 36 yards and scored Hoover’s lone touchdown. Giovanni Vartanyan spotted Davis and finished 6-of-14 for 41 yards passing.

Glendale ends its season with a 2-8 overall record; Hoover finished the season at 6-4.

For full coverage, see the upcoming issue of the Glendale News-Press.