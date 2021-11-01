Bulldogs Duo Places 3rd in League Finals

First published in the Oct. 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s Elli Sumera and Cleo Wang placed third in doubles at the Pacific League girls’ tennis tournament finals at Burroughs High School this week. Meanwhile, Burbank teammate Sena Hammel was fourth in singles. In doubles, Arcadia’s tandems placed first, second and fourth. In singles, Arcadia’s Makaila Cheng placed first, Crescenta Valley’s Teleya Blunt was second and Srinidhi Saravanan (Arcadia) was third.