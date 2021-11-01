Police Search for Suspect After Local Shooting

First published in the Oct. 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm after a local shooting this week, according to the Burbank Police Department, which said it has identified a suspect.

Burbank police officers responded to the area of Frederic Street and Chandler Boulevard Thursday at about 10 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of possible gunshots, Lt. Derek Green said in a statement. Officers found a wounded man, who was taken to a trauma center for emergency surgery, Green added. No updates to the man’s condition were available as of Friday morning.

Green also said that the BPD knows the identity of the alleged shooter, though the department did not immediately release that information. Police searched for the suspect in a nearby residence, where Green said he has sometimes lived with family members, but did not find him. Early Friday morning, according to the spokesman, BPD officers and detectives found a vehicle they believe was used to move the suspect away from the scene of the shooting.

The BPD has also arrested a family member of the suspect on suspicion of helping him escape, Green said.

“This was not a random act, as it is evident the suspect and victim knew each other,” Green added in the statement.

As of Friday morning, police had not apprehended the suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.