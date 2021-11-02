Glendale Realtors Celebrate at Centennial Gala

First published in the Oct. 23 print issue of the Glendale News Press . First Photos by Erin Rodick / Glendale News-Press.

The Glendale Association of Realtors (GAOR) hosted its Centennial Gala on Thursday evening, celebrating its 100th anniversary of service to the community, according to CEO David Kissinger.

Approximately 175 people attended the dinner at the Chevy Chase Country Club, which included a cocktail reception and DJ dancing. Among the attendees were Glendale Mayor Paula Devine and City Councilmen Vrej Agajanian, Dan Brotman and Ara Najarian. Also present were representatives of Congressman Adam Schiff, state Sen. Anthony Portantino, Assemblywoman Laura Friedman and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Devine delivered a keynote address which included updates on city actions as well as personal recollections of her first experience buying a house and using a Realtor. GAOR also released a book and 20-minute video which was researched and developed by local journalist Vic Pallos.

GAOR had originally planned for the Centennial Gala to take place in July of 2020, which would have more closely marked the 100-year milestone of its history. That event was postponed due to the pandemic.

Addora Beall and David Kissinger Andre Pashai, Edward Megerdichian, Hamlet Mersesian and Asok Agarwal Armen Abedian and Sevak Sohrabian Photo by Erin Rodick / Glendale News-Press Glendale Association of Realtors CEO David Kissinger, Mayor Paula Devine and GAOR board President Rick Bonyadi were among nearly 200 attendees at the organization’s Centennial Gala at the Chevy Chase Country Club on Thursday evening. David Kissinger, Carmen Arom and Dan Brotman David Kissinger, Levon Matti and Steven Small Gayane Arakelyan, Nonna Gasparyan, Angela Sassounian and Nairy Stepanyan Greg Astorian and Roubik Golanian Leticia Gonzalez and Rosalinda Gonzales Rick Bonyadi and David Kissinger Rick Spracher, Steve Heravi, TracyCambron and Ed Afshirian Sally Hall and Nonna Gasparyan Scott Akerley and Anthony Santillo Sally Hall, Mike Perry and Cara Clove Shelley Valencia and Rick Barnes Shirley Ann Hill, Addora Beall and Joyce Briscoe Sosi Simonian and Margi Simpkins Vivan Gee, Brittany and Stephanie Storvis Vahik Beglarian and Angela Sassounian