Robinson Helps Bulldogs Pummel Crescenta Valley, 48-25

Burbank High School’s varsity football team defeated host Crescenta Valley High, 48-25, in a Pacific League game at Glendale’s Moyse Field on Friday, Oct. 22.

The Bulldogs’ second consecutive victory pushed them to third place in the Pacific League with a 2-2 record (3-6 overall) while dropping the Falcons to fourth with a 1-3 league record (2-6 overall).



One of the game’s highlights was a well-executed trick play started by Bulldogs junior quarterback Dylan Robinson to open the third quarter. Robinson tossed the ball to senior Nick Franco, who threw a forward pass to junior Jagg Richer for an 80-yard touchdown and 28-6 lead.

“We’ve had some success this year reaching into the bag of tricks,” said Adam Colman, Burbank’s head coach. “Coming out at half, we felt like it might be there. I think we set it up, we’ve been running the ball, establishing the run, and the kids executed to perfection.”

The Bulldogs established their running game early, led by Robinson, who had 21 carries for 204 yards with two rushing touchdowns. He also completed five of nine passes for 111 yards in addition to his 50-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“Dylan played great today. He played a clean game, led the team and just set the tone for everybody,” Colman said. “He’s very hard on himself; he’s a perfectionist. He wants to be the best and he’s played really well, especially in league. He’s been getting better and better every week and it shows.”

Richer finished with three receptions for 122 yards, both team highs, including a touchdown.

After the trick play, CV held Burbank scoreless for the rest of the third quarter, but the Bulldogs broke the game open to start the fourth.

With 9:06 to play in the action-packed final quarter, Burbank scored on a 29-yard touchdown catch by junior Zakk Estrada to make it 34-13. Senior kicker Freddy Cardenas — who converted six of seven PAT attempts — then increased the lead to 22 points.

The Bulldogs found the endzone again after Franco intercepted a pass and returned it to CV’s 15-yard line. With 7:46 remaining, Robinson scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown for a 42-13 advantage.

The Falcons scored with 2:37 remaining in the fourth but missed a two-point conversion to keep it 42-19.

After another Falcons’ touchdown, CV then attempted an onside kick which didn’t pan out well as Robinson returned it for a 50-yard touchdown to make it 48-25.

The Bulldogs started strong despite allowing a CV touchdown on the first drive. With 10:45 to play in the first quarter, the Bulldogs responded with a 9-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Jacob Mendieta for a 7-6 lead. (Mendieta finished with two carries for 14 yards.)

Just over a minute later, Burbank recovered a fumble at its 47-yard line. Robinson’s 51-yard carry set up a 2-yard rushing touchdown by junior Tony Perza, the Bulldogs’ second of the quarter, and a 14-6 lead. Perza finished with six carries for 17 yards.

Burbank added a touchdown in the second quarter set up by Junior Jonathan Powell’s 39-yard reception. Then, with 4:59 to play, Robinson’s 3-yard rushing touchdown increased the lead to 21-6.

“[The defense was] so aggressive and that was the key,” Colman said. “They created at least four or five turnovers, got a couple picks, a couple fumble recoveries. Neither team punted the whole game.”

The Falcons never recovered after the first half as the Bulldogs maintained a two-possession led or greater for the rest of the contest.

Burbank hosted Burroughs in an intracity rivalry league game last night; the result was unavailable by the Leader’s press deadline and will be included in next week’s issue.