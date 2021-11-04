GCC Women’s Team Wins 16th Straight Title

First published in the Oct. 30 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale Community College’s women’s cross-country team claimed its 16th consecutive conference title last week after scoring 64 points in the Western State Conference Championship at Legg Lake, while the men’s team narrowly missed securing their fifth consecutive title.

To capture their latest title, the Vaqueros’ women’s team prevailed over Cuesta College’s 76 points. Annika Anderson (19:35) and Aleksandra Martinez (19:35) were the first to cross the finish line, placing seventh and eighth, respectively. They were followed by Destiny Lopez (13th place, 20:01) and Karla Sanchez (14th, 20:12). The final scoring runner to help clinch the title was Maria Martinez (20:44), who took 24th place.

The others to cross the finish line were Jordan Guzman (23:11), Xinix Perla (23:48), Norma Martinez (24:06) and Vanessa Portillo (29:20).

On the men’s side, the Vaqueros narrowly missed their fifth straight championship after scoring 44 points, placing them second to Moorpark College. Ethan Danforth returned to form this week, finishing second in a time of 19:47. Roberto Morales (20:02) took sixth place while rounding out the Vaqueros’ top five scoring runners were Ezequiel Soto (20:18), Luis Juarez (20:45) and Austin Kuromi (20:45).

The others to finish the race were Jayson Velarde (20:49), Joseph Forsyth (21:00), Julius Largaespada (21:01), Sheldon Watanabe (21:12), Kevin Vasquez (21:19), Jorge Ramirez (21:36), Nick Serrano (21:48), Abdiel Quero (22:04), Morgan Faunce (22:05), Kevin Kiely (27:24) and Seth Cera (30:19).

GCC will travel to Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley on Friday, Nov. 5, for the Southern California Championships.