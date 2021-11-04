First published in the Nov. 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

A rental vehicle parked at the Switzer Falls picnic area in the Angeles National Forest was reportedly burglarized Wednesday, Oct. 27, between 9 and 11 a.m. The driver found the rear passenger window and the lock of the driver’s door had been smashed. Several items, including a Nintendo Switch, an engagement ring and a laptop, were missing. A lockpick was found nearby.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a restaurant parking lot in the 600 block of Foothill Boulevard sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

—

A resident reported being defrauded of money by a man pretending to be a Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station detective on Thursday, Oct. 28, between 2:15 and 3:30 p.m. The resident said the man told her there were two warrants out for her arrest because she failed to appear in court as an expert witness. She sent money and gift cards to pay for the bail and transaction fees that the man told her she owed, but later realized she had been deceived.

—

A wallet was reportedly stolen from a woman’s backpack while she was at a restaurant in the 900 block of Town Center Drive on Thursday, Oct. 28, between 1:05 and 1:25 p.m. Several of her credit cards were later used to make fraudulent purchases.

—

Editor’s note: Details included in the Sheriff’s Crime Report are taken directly from individual deputies’ reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. The Outlook Valley Sun is not responsible for incompleteness or inaccuracies in the original reports.