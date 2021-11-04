USC Trojan Affiliates Hosts Holiday Boutique Nov. 18

USC Trojan Affiliates, a philanthropic and social women’s group, of the University of Southern California invites alumni and friends to attend their upcoming Holiday Boutique and meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Altadena Town and Country Club at 2290 Country Club Drive.

The social, no host bar and boutique runs from 4-7 p.m. with a dinner and a meeting starting at 7 p.m.

Guests are welcome to attend the Holiday Boutique and/or the scholarship dinner meeting. There is no charge to attend the Holiday Boutique, which will feature a variety of approximately 15 outstanding vendors and items for all ages.

Vendors include Hazels Bags, Pampered Chef, Lavender Blue (tablecloths, napkins and more), Pams Cookies and Cakes, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Designs by Ronnelle Jewelry, Dry Divias, Mermaid Art (handmade cards), Beachhouse by Mikalia (unique gifts), Art Couture by Dominque (original apparel), Essence Boutique (floral art), Peg Board Highway (apparel), Lugenia Anderson (jewelry and accessories), Joanne Asman (USC Traveler merchandise), USC items from Trojan Affiliates and Trojan League Associates of the Valley and more.

Sales from the boutique will help support the USC Trojan Affiliates scholars, worthy students pursuing their educational advancement at USC.

Guests will also be able to purchase tickets to win 16 unique and fabulous opportunity baskets. The basket’s themed items include children’s books, Christmas spode china, Christmas wreath, fall, game, garden, golf, wine, patriotic, spa, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Dodger tickets, USC items and more.

At the dinner, guests will meet the Trojan Affiliates Scholarship recipients as they share their experiences as USC students.

Sierra Madre resident Ann Palmer is serving in her first year as president. She encourages the community to attend the November event to become acquainted with the members of Trojan Affiliates. The members meet five times a year in the San Gabriel Valley and are addressed by various USC professors and speakers. Members also donate their time to raise funds for scholarships for USC students.

Some volunteer opportunities include selling USC products, volunteering at the Pasadena Showcase House, USC Day of Service in March. Members also participate in a variety of social and cultural events and interface in numerous capacities with the university.

The formal purpose of this alumnae organization is to foster a spirit of friendship, loyalty and cooperation with USC, to develop and sustain a successful fundraising project in order to provide scholarships for students and contribute to the advancement of education.

For further information regarding USC Trojan Affiliates and/or to make a reservation for their Nov. 18 dinner at $90 per person, please contact Kandi Wopschall at wopschall@earthlink.net or (818) 790-1970 by Nov. 11.

Entry to the Holiday Boutique is free and reservations are not needed to join.

