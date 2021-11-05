First published in the Oct. 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The admissions team of the International School of Los Angeles invites families to join them at their upcoming Discover the International Track at LILA event. The international high school track is a carefully mapped trajectory from 9th through 12th grade that includes two years of preparation for entrance into the school’s two-year accredited International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

Taking place at the school’s Burbank campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., the event will offer prospective families the occasion to meet the director of admissions, Burbank campus director and faculty, and current students. Booths will showcase various elements of the international track at LILA, enabling families to learn more about the school’s unique curriculum and diverse community.

“This event will be an excellent introduction for those interested in exploring an international education for their children, and will provide a great chance for prospective families to ask questions about the school,” according to a spokesperson.

For free registration, please visit internationalhs.la/discover.