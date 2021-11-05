Document Shredding Offered Nov. 6

Glendale residents who have personal and confidential financial papers and documents that need to be destroyed professionally and securely can do so on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the annual “shredding day.” The citywide event, sponsored by the Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot in back of Grandview Presbyterian Church at 1130 Ruberta Ave.

The shredding truck has a TV camera that allows observation of the shredding process, according to an event spokeswoman.

Members of NWGHA get three boxes free and then $8 per box thereafter. Non-members pay $8 per box. (Northwest residents who join on that day get the membership discount.)

A crew will be available to help unload boxes.

Related