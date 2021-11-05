Local Moms Run for Breast Cancer Research

First published in the Oct. 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Local organization Moms of Burbank hosted a 5K run on the Chandler Bikeway on Oct. 30 to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Participants in the run paid a donation to enter with all of the proceeds going to METAvivor, a national nonprofit that helps fund stage 4 metastatic breast cancer research. The diagnosis is usually considered terminal, according to METAvivor, but the organization estimates that only about 2%-5% of the funds raised for breast cancer research is invested in studying the condition.

The run began at Mariposa Street at 9 a.m. with the finish line at Kenwood Street.

Ashley Mejia, Moms of Burbank’s vice president of communications, said in a phone interview that the event was inspired by one of the organization’s members, Pearl Wu, who was diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

“We wanted to do something to honor her experience,” Mejia said, adding that Wu chose the fundraiser benefactor.

This is the group’s first time hosting a run, she added. About 25 runners — the highest number of people that doesn’t necessitate a permit from the city of Burbank — will participate in the event. They planed to attend the run in their Halloween costumes, according to Mejia.