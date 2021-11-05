Lutheran to Close Sermon Series With ‘New Blessings’

First published in the Nov. 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Change your clocks on Saturday night, Nov. 6, to join Lutheran Church in the Foothills at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Pastor Scott Peterson will lead worship with his final message titled, “New Blessings” that concludes his sermon series “Stewardship ls Heart Work.” Thanksgiving for Peterson’s time at LCIF will be on Nov. 14.

The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. For those unable to attend or watch live, the videos will be available on the church’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel later in the week.

Sunday school for grades 1-4 meet in the Worship Center at 10 a.m. then head to the youth room for a time of play and study.

The community is invited to drive-thru Communion at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays. Participants can enter the parking lot from El Camino Corto.

The church is collecting nonperishable food and clean gently used clothing to distribute to local people in need. Donations are collected in the church office lobby during office hours (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951.