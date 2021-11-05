Symphony Gives Tribute to American Sound

First published in the Oct. 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The Pasadena Symphony continues its 2021-22 season with “Rhapsody in Blue” on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium with both matinee and evening performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

Concertgoers will experience the music that defined the American sound with iconic works by Gershwin and Dvořák. The Gilmore Young Artist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner will perform Gershwin’s jazz-age masterpiece, and audiences will be treated with one of the most popular symphonies of all time, Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “New World” — a tribute to the American spirit.

The Pasadena Symphony’s second annual Composer’s Showcase returns with Nkeiru Okoye’s “Voices Shouting Out” to open the show.

“Written as an artistic response to 9/11, Okoye’s piece honors our determined unity as a nation, a voice of affirmation for those fighting for our safety, and a sparkling celebration of life,” said a statement from the organization.

Artistic partner Anna Rakitina, assistant conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and only the second female to hold this position, will lead the orchestra for this program’s exploration of the American sound.

In order to provide the safest possible experience for all concertgoers, entry to all Pasadena Symphony concerts will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For a list of accepted forms of proof and the most up-to-date venue safety protocols, visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org/symphony-covid-safety/.

“The Pasadena Symphony provides a vibrant experience specially designed for the music lover, the social butterfly or a date night out and the inner epicurean in us all,” they said.

Guests can dine at the outdoor Rusnak Symphony Lounge, a posh setting along Ambassador Auditorium’s outdoor plaza, where patrons can enjoy Claud & Co prepared menus for both lunch and dinner at each concert, a full bar and fine wines from the Michero Family and music before the concert and during intermission. In order to provide the safest possible experience, all food must be preordered. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/symphony-dining.

The Ambassador Auditorium is located at 131 South St. John Ave in Pasadena. Subscription packages start at as low as $99. Single tickets start at $35 and may be purchased online at pasadenasymphony-pops.org, or by calling (626) 793-7172.

Valet parking is available on Green Street for $15. General parking is available at the covered parking structure for $10 and directly across the street at the Wells Fargo parking structure. ADA parking is located at the above-ground parking lot adjacent to the auditorium for $10. Parking purchased onsite is cash only.