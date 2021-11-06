LCPC Jazz Vespers Will Perform Nov. 7

First published in the Nov. 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada Presbyterian Church features a new Jazz Vespers that sings of hope and resurrection in these challenging times.

Guests are invited to attend the Nov. 7 Jazz Vespers performance in person in the church’s sanctuary at 5 p.m. Attendees are required to wear masks.

The event will also be livestreamed on the church’s website, YouTube and Facebook.

The Jazz Vespers’ program will feature the Jack Lantz Sextet with Lantz on piano, Jeff Kaye on trumpet, Lance Rickman on saxophone, Ido Meshulam on trombone, Nick Morabito on bass and Dave Marks on drums.

The band will improvise on familiar hymns, jazz and gospel tunes. Between musical selections, Lantz will provide the inspirational back story behind the songs. If unable to attend in person, those interested can watch at live.lacanadapc.org.