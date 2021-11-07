Methodist Church Honors Those Who Have Passed

First published in the Nov. 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Pastor Karin Ellis of All Saints at La Cañada United Methodist Church will celebrate those in the congregation who have died in the past year in her Sunday sermon at 10:30 a.m.

Using Revelation 21:1-6, Ellis will talk about how God comforts people and brings hope when they are mourning. Sunday is also Holy Communion and everyone is invited to participate.

The services include singing and reciting prayers. Masks are required for worship.

For those who choose to participate virtually, a recording of the sermon will be available on Sunday afternoon at the church’s website — lcumc.com — and on the church’s Facebook page.

LCUMC will hold its monthly food collection on behalf of Union Station Homeless Services on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Community members are asked to bring non-perishable items to the church, located at 104 Berkshire Place, by driving through the church’s Oak Grove Drive parking lot where volunteers will assist donors.

For more information about the church’s virtual activities, visit www.lcumc.com or call (818) 790-3605.