Hit-and-Run Suspect in Custody

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

A 19-year-old Elk Grove man remained in custody on Friday after being arrested last weekend for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian in Glendale.

The suspect was being held in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility downtown Los Angeles on $150,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He awaits his next court appearance in Burbank Municipal Court, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. He faces charges of felony hit-and-run and driving under the influence, according to the Glendale Police Department.

GPD said that patrol officers responded to a reported collision at the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Wilson Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. There was a man lying in the roadway with injuries from the collision, while the motorist had left the scene, according to the department. The man later died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

As officers worked the scene, there was another reported crash at the intersection of Wilson and Kenwood Street, several blocks west of the original collision, this time involving two vehicles. Police apprehended the 19-year-old man several blocks north, at the intersection of Doran Street and Jackson Street, after they said he ran from that scene. Police suspect the man was responsible for both collisions.

This was the second serious hit-and-run in Glendale last month. On Oct. 1, a local man was significantly injured while crossing Chevy Chase Drive and being struck by a vehicle believed to be going 60 mph. He remained hospitalized after having numerous surgeries and the city has offered a $20,000 reward for leads in identifying a culprit.

Those with additional information about either collision are urged to contact GPD at (818) 548-4911.