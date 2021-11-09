LCHS Softball Coach Resigns

First published in the Nov. 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

In what is considered a surprise to some, La Cañada High School’s varsity softball head coach, Chuck Gunter, resigned on Tuesday, Nov. 2, after five years at the helm. The report was confirmed by Carrie Saks, La Cañada’s athletic director.

Gunter did not respond to the Outlook Valley Sun’s request for comment by its press deadline.

Under Gunter’s guidance from 2016-21, the Spartans’ posted a 53-8 league record (94-20-3 overall). La Cañada earned five CIF playoff appearances, including one quarterfinal showing, and won the Rio Hondo League championship four times.

Per Saks, LCHS is actively looking for a new head coach and will begin the interview process in the next few weeks.